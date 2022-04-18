Bundesliga Haaland is back, Dortmund is back

Borussia Dortmund is still a coin in the air and on Saturday, instead of tails, as so many times throughout the season, it came out heads. Yes, Rose’s team stood up. And the baby. With hardly any hope in the fight for the salad bowl, where, in the absence of what Bayern does on Sunday in Bielefeld, they remain six points behind the eternal rival, the bees gave their fans a big joy by endorsing a set to a sad Wolfsburg. Haaland, who was going through a five-game drought, wet again. He scored a crack double on his farewell tour that proves that, despite the ups and downs of his team so far this year, he does not give up.

And that the start of the game is not exactly a monologue by the locals. Wolfsburg was able to take the lead through Nmecha, but Kobel’s reflexes under the sticks prevented it. Borussia knew how to react. And so much. In a matter of a quarter of an hour, he gave the wolves a real football bath that found its reflection in a luminous Signal Iduna Park that showed 5-0 at halftime. Newcomer Rothe (17), Witsel, Akanji, Can and, finally, Haaland gave Wolfsburg a hand in 14 minutes. It was a gale the set that wore black and yellow.

The worst for visitors: they could be more. created opportunities per minute Borussia’s offensive machinery. The weak Nortealemama continued in the second 45 minutes. Again Haaland, who already had an assist and a goal, signed the set and condemned a Wolfsburg that, at least, scored the goal of honor. After a shot from Vranckx crashed into the crossbar, Baku made up a result that proves that this Borussia, if they were more consistent, could have been much more this season than a box of surprises. Now, it’s up to Bayern not to resurrect a Dortmund with whom they will face each other next weekend in the German football classic. The champion feels the pressure again after his elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal.