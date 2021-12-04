Bundesliga, poker of the former Roma Schick in Bayer Leverkusen-Greuther Furth

A regret. This (and much more) represents Patrick Schick for the Italian league and in particular for Roma. The Bayer Leverkusen striker, on the occasion of the home match against Greuther Furth, dropped the poker: four goals in just over 25 ‘, between 49’ and 76 ‘. This season, in the Bundesliga, only Robert Lewandowski (and who else) has done better than him: 14 goals for the Pole, 12 for the former Sampdoria. Detached Haaland the phenomenon, stopped at 10.

It was the Sampdoria club who brought him to Italy, taking him from Sparta Prague in July 2016 for around 4 million. After an excellent season, albeit as a wingman (under the management of Giampaolo he often entered the match in progress and broke the games with monstrous goals and plays), Schick was the protagonist of an intricate transfer market affair with Samp, Juve and Roma protagonists. In the end, after the second thoughts of the bianconeri with whom he had already carried out the medical examinations, the forward ended up in Rome for 40 million. A frightening figure, which also weighed on the performances of Schick himself: in the capital he is in fact remembered as one of the greatest flops of the Pallotta era. From there the transfer to the Bundesliga: he is reborn in Leipzig, he consecrates himself to Leverkusen, he becomes the protagonist of Euro2020 with his Czech Republic. Up to today’s poker. Patrick Schick never stops.