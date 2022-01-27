Bundles forced to buy PS5: GameStop fined by antitrust

GameStop was fined by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) for 750 thousand euros for having disseminated misleading information and forcing consumers to purchase products in forced combination, Federconsumatori communicated, which reported the matter to the authorities following the testimonies of many users. At the moment, AGCM has not yet published the provision.





The reference is to PlayStation 5, whose availability is limited since launch, and that the retailer has often proposed in combination with other games or accessoriesas an additional controller, thus increasing the overall cost: users were only interested in the console and in doing so GameStop raised the price to pay to be able to buy it.

An example of the bundles proposed by GameStop for the purchase of PlayStation 5





In addition to the sales practice, users, Federconsumatori highlighted, “complained of not a few difficulties in contacting the company’s after-sales assistance service through the call center and in exercising the right of withdrawal and refund. ”





GameStop’s conduct has been defined “deceptive and aggressive“and according to Federconsumatori they have created”a significant detriment in economic terms for consumers“, because GameStop has leveraged the high demand, which has also come in a period of restrictions on the freedom of movement of people, who therefore had to rely more than usual on online purchase channels.



