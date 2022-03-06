Bungie’s new franchise could be a third-person action multiplayer

When PlayStation announced its purchase of Bungie for $3.6 billion, it was also confirmed that the studio responsible for destiny 2 is working on a new franchise which, in addition, will be published on all possible platforms, without exclusivity with the Sony console. Since then no more information has been given about this project, but in The Game Post they have noticed new job offers that could give clues about what we could expect from him.

In the different Bungie vacancies some skills are requested such as “experience working on games of third person action focused on characters (platform, isometric, etc…)” and “familiarity with the competitive landscape of the video game / esportsThis gives us a clue about who the next IP of the company responsible for destiny 2 could be a multiplayer on-line very third person focused on its competitive facet.

Bungie will also consider candidates who have “experience building and iterating on a multiplayer level to a PvP game“, so we would be facing a job offer specifically created for a new title much more focused on the confrontation between players than on combat against the environment, something that specifically characterizes the saga Destiny.

It could be Matterthe registered trademark in 2018?

Given the size of Bungie, it is not surprising to see how the studio is working to expand its borders with new franchises, although it is also possible that this new license they are working on is not entirely unknown: in 2018 they registered a new brand, Matter, of which we could even see its logo. In May of last year, another trademark was also registered that pointed to being related to an action game with heroes. Could all these clues belong to the same great project? If so, taking into account that They have been working on it for about four years.it is likely that we will get out of doubt very soon.