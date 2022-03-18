Burger King employee shot a customer with whom she discussed

A employee from a Miami fast food restaurant was arrested after allegedly shooting a customer with whom she had an argument, local media reported Friday.

The shots occurred in the parking lot of the chain restaurant Burger King in northwest Miami that operates under franchise and it is unknown if the client was injured because he left the place before the police arrived there.

Several witnesses said they saw the employee Arguing with a customer inside the restaurant for unknown reasons.

Then they both went out to the parking lot and there the discussion escalated and she took out a firearm and shot the client’s car several times, police said.

The detainee was identified as Shateasha Monique Hicks, 30 years old.

His relatives, who went to the restaurant to learn of the arrest, told the media that the client he allegedly shot had thrown mayonnaise in his face when he served him.

According to the Local 10 news channel, a spokesman for Burger King He said he could not give details of what happened because it is still under investigation, but he stressed that this event contradicts the brand’s values.