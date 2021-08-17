Burger King in Brazil accepts Dogecoin, the dog-friendly cryptocurrency

In Brazil, Burger King also sells its grilled meat-flavored dog biscuits in exchange for cryptocurrencies, but only those with the “canine” brand.

All fans of cryptocurrencies and fast food rejoice: for a short time Burger King in Brazil will accept payments in Dogecoin. It is no coincidence that Burger King has chosen dog friendly cryptocurrency (the symbol is a Shiba Inu dog): the initiative was launched to promote its “Dogeppr”, the brand new biscuits for dogs flavored with grilled meat.

The Dogecoins will in fact be accepted by the fast food chain in Brazil exclusively to pay for purchases made for pets. In short: you cannot pay for a menu, but you can pay your dog for it. “What is the best way to pay for a product aimed at dogs? Obviously, the Dogecoins ”, wrote the company in the advertising of the initiative.

A Dogepper costs three Dogecoins: after completing the online registration form, the customer transfers the DOGE to the Burger King (BK) Brazil wallet. Of course, even customers who don’t own cryptocurrencies can buy dog ​​biscuits, which are reportedly having some success in Brazil. According to Burger King Brazil, the company will use a portion of Dogepper’s proceeds to help non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the protection of animals.

The Dogepper – for the moment – will however be marketed and available only for a limited period in the South American country.