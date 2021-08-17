News

Burger King in Brazil accepts Dogecoin, the dog-friendly cryptocurrency

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In Brazil, Burger King also sells its grilled meat-flavored dog biscuits in exchange for cryptocurrencies, but only those with the “canine” brand.

Valentina Dirindin

All fans of cryptocurrencies and fast food rejoice: for a short time Burger King in Brazil will accept payments in Dogecoin. It is no coincidence that Burger King has chosen dog friendly cryptocurrency (the symbol is a Shiba Inu dog): the initiative was launched to promote its “Dogeppr”, the brand new biscuits for dogs flavored with grilled meat.

The Dogecoins will in fact be accepted by the fast food chain in Brazil exclusively to pay for purchases made for pets. In short: you cannot pay for a menu, but you can pay your dog for it. “What is the best way to pay for a product aimed at dogs? Obviously, the Dogecoins ”, wrote the company in the advertising of the initiative.

Loading...
Advertisements

A Dogepper costs three Dogecoins: after completing the online registration form, the customer transfers the DOGE to the Burger King (BK) Brazil wallet. Of course, even customers who don’t own cryptocurrencies can buy dog ​​biscuits, which are reportedly having some success in Brazil. According to Burger King Brazil, the company will use a portion of Dogepper’s proceeds to help non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the protection of animals.

The Dogepper – for the moment – will however be marketed and available only for a limited period in the South American country.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

618
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
546
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
415
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
410
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
380
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
370
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
356
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
351
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
327
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
315
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top