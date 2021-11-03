Burger King offers Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum to anyone who buys a sandwich

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining the upper hand in every corner and sector of daily life. One of the world symbols of the mainstream is certainly the large fast food chains and crypto has also arrived here. Burger King, a famous American fast food restaurant present all over the world, has entered into a partnership with the well-known investment company Robinhood.

After the excellent phase that the cryptocurrency sector is going through with the increase in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the incredible rise of Shiba Inu, Burger King has also decided to launch into the world of digital currencies and offer the chance to win BTC, ETH And DOGE to consumers who spend at least $ 5.

The promotion is called “Burger King with a side of Crypto” which translated means “Burger King with Crypto side dish” and will last until November 21st. To participate in the offer, you must be part of the chain’s premium service “Royal Perks” and buy the drink through the app or directly inside the restaurants.

If you ever needed a reason to grab some @BurgerKing, this is a good one. https://t.co/XsXeNpCTkU Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) November 1, 2021

The promotion for the moment only available in the US market and to access the crypto received from Burger King it will be necessary to create a Robinhood account where to enter the code on the receipt or email. For the moment the fast food chain makes available 2 million Dogecoin, 200 Ethereum And 20 Bitcoin. The reasoning is quite simple given the difference in value of each individual cryptocurrency. The probability of winning a Dogecoin is quite high while for Ethereum and Bitcoin only 220 will be lucky.

