Burger King rewards those who buy their sandwiches with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum

If you fear that you have now “missed the train” of cryptocurrencies, know that Burger King has launched an interesting promotion that rewards consumers with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum.

Everyone is crazy about crypto, not just Bitcoin

Since the “boom” of 2017, Bitcoin has survived its ups and downs and remains the best known virtual currency to this day. Currently, its value fluctuates between 60,000 and 64,000 dollars, without showing any sign of wanting to return to the critical range that had caused so much concern this summer. All cryptocurrencies, in fact, are extremely volatile and they can go up and down in value very quickly. But it is precisely this characteristic that it attracts not only investors, but also ordinary people. On the other hand, if in January 2017 we had exchanged 100 euros in Bitcoin, today those 100 euros would be 5,300.

The same goes for all the other cryptocurrencies that have emerged in recent years. Among the best known there are Ethereum and Cardano, but the complete list is almost endless with Ripple, Polkadot, Solana and many others. Another type of crypto consists of the so-called “shitcoins” (you can translate the term yourself): they are “useless” coins, created without a defined purpose. In some cases, however, these too get the attention of the public and increase in value. We remember Marscoins, but today Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are in the spotlight.

Read also: BITCOIN, THE CREATOR HONORED IN HUNGARY WITH A STATUE WITHOUT A FACE.

Burger King launches “Burger King with a side of Crypto” promo

The cryptocurrency market is hitting record values ​​and Burger King wants to take advantage of it: the fast food chain offers the chance to win Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin with a purchase of at least $ 5.

The promotion is called “Burger King with a side of Crypto”, that is “Burger King with Crypto side dish”, and it is active exclusively in the United States until November 21st. To participate, you must be part of the “Royal Perks” premium service and make a purchase through the app or directly within the restaurant. Subsequently, to access the won cryptocurrencies you need to log in to your account Robinhood and enter the code on the receipt or received by e-mail.

The prizes are currently divided as follows: 2 million Dogecoin, 200 Ethereum and 20 Bitcoin. The three cryptocurrencies have very different market prices, so those of lower value are more common. On the other hand, the Bitcoins that will be distributed among 220 lucky customers can be exchanged in euros for a more than decent sum. Here are the current values ​​of the prizes at the time of writing:

1 Bitcoin (BTC) is worth 53,000 euros ;

; 1 Ethereum (ETH) is worth 3,900 euros;

1 Dogecoin (DOGE) is worth 0.22 euros.

Sources: Burger King, USA Today.