Burger King: The Crypto-Competition is born

Crypto? They are now a matter of public domain and fully within the world of pop culture. There are several signs of the evolution of the world blockchain in this sense. Last, but certainly not least, the new program of Burger King, which he will give away in the USA Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin.

An initiative that unfortunately, at least for the moment, will not be proposed in Italy and Europe, but which still has very important connotations bullish for the whole market.

Incredible initiative for Burger King and crypto lovers

Burger King will be giving away cryptocurrencies in its new loyalty program

Although they are also very popular in Italy, the loyalty programs of the largest companies in the world find their cradle in United States, where multinationals also test very cutting-edge programs, as in the case of the latest gimmick of Burger King. The large fast food group will in fact allow buyers to participate in sweepstakes that will be up for grabs 20 Bitcoin, with 200 Ethereum And 2 millions from Dogecoin, in a campaign that will start next November 21.

All adults can participate, who must enroll in the program Royal Perks, through the App of the company or through the website. To enter the draw, with about 1 in 100,000 who will win a whole Bitcoin, you will have to spend at least $ 5.

Each code, which is obtained by spending at least $ 5, will be valid for only one prize – and for each participant it will be possible to obtain, for the duration of the promotion (which will extend until December 17), a maximum of 21 codes.

As a brand we are always looking for ways to reward our loyal customers with exclusive offers that are inspiring, unique and culturally relevant. Cryptocurrencies have been a trending topic recently, but we know they can be difficult to understand. It is for this reason that we wanted to introduce them to our customers so that they are understandable for everyone, through our products.

This is the official comment of Burger King, which will thus become the first global chain to offer its customers the chance to win three of the best cryptocurrencies.

What does this mean for the cryptocurrencies involved?

It is not about volumes that can have a huge impact on the market $ BTC you hate $ ETH. The effects in terms of advertising will be relevant. A group like Burger King, which is present with thousands of points of sale in the United States can act as an advertising vehicle for cryptocurrencies very effectively.

The fact that such interesting cuts are up for grabs will help bring a large slice of the so-called public closer retail to the crypto world, passing through three of the main channels, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin. Excellent news – in the hope that soon this type of initiative will also become a reality in our country. Which is not impossible, provided that i Royal Perks in USA they will have the success we expect.

The USA they confirm themselves as the most relevant market for the acceptance of cryptocurrencies – and good news also comes from politics. The mayor of You love me – an old acquaintance for those who follow Cryptocurrency.it, has in fact stated that he will receive his salary at 100% in Bitcoin.