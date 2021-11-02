Burger King with Robinhood gives away BTC, ETH and DOGE

Burger King with its “crypto promotion” in collaboration with Robinhood, gives to its luckiest customers 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin.

Burger King and Robinhood in the “crypto promotion”

The famous fast food chain has been giving away for this month rewards in BTC, ETH and DOGE which can be redeemed on the Robinhood trading app.

According to reports, for be able to participate in the ‘crypto promotion’, Royal Perks fast food members will need to make a pre-tax purchase of at least $ 5 pre-tax Burger King (‘BK’) food and / or drink, through the BK.com website, or using the BK app, or in restaurants BK participating in the promotion.

Participants will receive theirs reward code via email and they can then proceed to claim their prize. Each participant can receive up to 21 reward codes. And so, while the Reward Code Request phase will end on November 21, the second Reward Request Phase will take place until December 17, 2021.

If you win, Robinhood will take care of the Burger King crypto giveaway. In this regard, the announcement reads as follows:

“If you do not have a Robinhood Crypto account, you will be required to open a brokerage account on Robinhood and Robinhood Crypto accounts.”

Burger King and Robinhood and the prize pool in BTC, ETH and DOGE

If you ever needed a reason to grab some @BurgerKing, this is a good one. https://t.co/XsXeNpCTkU – Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) November 1, 2021

“If you ever need a reason to grab some BurgerKing, that’s a good reason.” “You heard it here for the first time. We partnered with RobinhoodApp to give away a piece of crypto when you spend $ 5 or more on the BK App with Royal Perks. No purchase. Nec. Terms apply. See the thread to find out more. “

The choice of the prize pool in Burger King’s ‘crypto promotion’ involves 20 BTC, 200 ETH and 2 million DOGE. In this regard, the famous fast food chain pointed out the winning estimates:

“The odds of winning each prize at the start are approximately: Bitcoin Prize: 1: 100.011 (20 available); Ethereum Prize: 1: 10,001 (200 available) and Dogecoin Prize: 1: 1 (2 million available). [Tuttavia, le] odds will change as prizes are distributed, while unclaimed prizes will not be awarded “

Basically, only 220 Royal Perks members, for whom membership is free, will be lucky enough to win the prize pool in BTC and ETH. For everything else, the crypto-meme par excellence, DOGE, takes care of it.

Robinhood increasingly present in the crypto scenario

The traditional and crypto trading app Robinhood, the most famous in the USA, continues to expand its presence in the crypto scenario.

In fact, the current news with Burger King in its ‘crypto promotion’, suggests Robinhood as a bridge between the traditional world and that of cryptocurrencies.

A week ago, with the HOOD share price falling 8%, Robinhood received support from the stock market’s Rock Star, Cathie Wood, which bought 2.2 million shares of HOOD.

While, in the crypto scenario, the trading app had shown in its Q2 2021 report, the increases in its revenue thanks to crypto transactions, of which 60% was in DOGE.

About that, the ‘Dogecoin Killer’ community, Shiba Inu (SHIB), he would petition for ask Robinhood to integrate SHIB into its crypto offering. At the time of writing, the petition has reached 466 thousand signatures out of 500 thousand requests.