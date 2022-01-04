Burglar enters a house to steal but finds marijuana growing and calls the police

He broke into a house and broke the lock with the intention of robbing the owners, but to his surprise he found an illegal marijuana grow inside. At that point, instead of continuing with his plan, he decided to call the police and file a complaint. It happened in the Netherlands where Arnhem city police discovered a cannabis farm this afternoon thanks to a thief “who had good intentions”.

As reported by Nos, the agents received an anonymous phone call in which someone stated that on the top floor of a building whose address they would find “a surprise”, without however giving further details. The police rushed to the scene and found a double surprise, on one side an open entrance door and a house that had been burgled and the announced “surprise” on the top floor: a perfectly functioning cannabis farm for indoor cultivation. .

After the discovery, the agents proceeded to destroy the plants, also claiming to have found a “fair amount” of drugs. It was the police who then stated that they strongly suspect that the thief himself reported the burglary and cultivation.