Burgos celebrates the III Week of Health and Well-being with a focus on the importance of mental health – Burgos News | – Burgos Digital Newspaper

Maria C.

| 05/09/2022 – 11:17 a.m.

They will talk about self-demand and tolerance to frustration, positive psychology or mindfulness, a meditation technique that consists of observing reality in the present moment, without the intention of judging and with full openness and acceptance. For the little ones they have also programmed an activity, a workshop with music.

The Councilor for Culture, Rosario Perez Pardohas commented that they are all free admission until full capacity is reached (about 40 seats), except for the musical workshop, which requires prior registration (20 seats provided).

For the full development of this third week of Health and Well-being they have professionals such as Almudena Gonzalezgraduated in Pedagogy and specialist in Educational Guidance; Jaime Announcermedical; Eva Trascasagraduated in Pedagogy and specialist in Social Services, and Teresa Castanongraduated in Teaching for Musical Education and professional degree in violin.

Annual Balance of Libraries

In another order of things, the person in charge of the Culture area has taken the opportunity to take stock of the year 2021 in the municipal libraries.

Still marked by the pandemic, or at least he considers it so Perez Pardo, since face-to-face attendance does not even reach 60% of what it was in 2019. Specifically, it is reduced to figures close to 275,000 compared to 469,000 prior to the outbreak of COVID. Despite this, he has assured that the data “shows recovery”.

Although this aspect has been reduced considerably, from the Department they perceive a slow recovery, and the mayor has assured that soon it will return to the summary of three years ago.

On the other hand, the loan of books has already recovered by 80% compared to 2019 (170,900 compared to 211,600) and the library catalog, with more automated products, has grown considerably: 10,000 more additions in the last two years . This entails the creation of 1,568 new cards, so to date there have been 52,646 ‘subscriber’ documents issued.