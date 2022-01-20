buried cars and chaos on the roads – PHOTOS and VIDEOS

MeteoWeb

The same winter storm that caused heavy snowfall in the US, traffic chaos and blackouts for hundreds of thousands of people in the United States dumped over 30cm of snow in parts of southern Ontario, Canada, forcing freeways to close for hours and paralyzing traffic on the roads. Snow has fallen all over the city of Toronto (see photo of the sliding gallery above and video at the bottom of the article) and the residents were forced to free the vehicles buried in the snow.

This was the third largest snow event at Toronto Pearson Airport since 1937 with a record of 33cm. This value came just 6cm after breaking the all-time record of 39cm, set on February 25, 1956.

Just after 7:45 am local time on Monday, January 17, Environment Canada put the city of Toronto and Hamilton on an alert for blizzard: This was the first blizzard alert issued for Toronto since 1978. A blizzard alert means that at least four hours are expected with winds of at least 40km / h and less than 400m visibility. Environment Canada has reported precipitation spikes since 8 to 10cm per hour in Toronto, which made not only the circulation of cars, but also of snowplows almost impossible.

“Although the amount of snow accumulated is not that unusual for the Toronto area “said Brian Wimer, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist, “snow rates were more unusual, and this is probably a major part of the traffic problems. When it snows at a speed of 5-8cm per hour, the road workers can’t keep up “.

Toronto police temporarily closed two of the city’s main highways, the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, on Monday morning due to safety concerns. At the rate that drivers tried to clear the snow surrounding their cars, the snow was building up, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Strong winds and stormy conditions have canceled and delayed dozens of flights at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. Airport staff cleared around 5km² of snow on Monday evening to ensure operations could resume the next day.

