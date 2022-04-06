Burioni: “After covid I am the same with 2 terrible years behind me”

“After two years of the pandemic I am the same as always. I was a full professor” at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan “before the pandemic. And today I am a full professor in the same university. Nothing has changed, I am the same person who I was before, unfortunately with two terrible, very bad years on my shoulders, like all Italians “. Virologist Roberto Burioni reflects on the before and after Covid. “I was lucky enough to stay healthy, which not everyone has. You have to feel lucky for this”, he underlines at Adnkronos Salute, today in Milan, on the sidelines of the presentation of his book, ‘The formidable enterprise’ (published from Rizzoli).

“I am the same as always – he adds – and I dream that the pandemic will end as soon as possible. We hope it will end soon and for the best. Everyone has had two terrible years, I repeat. Indeed, I was lucky enough not to have had any grief between my family, even if I have had mourning too and I was lucky enough to be well. In this sense it went well for me. But they were terrible years and we hope to forget them soon, including the war “. The expert in his new book wanted to tell “the story of a ‘miracle’ even if this is a misnomer. It is the story of a company that made science in being able to produce a vaccine in 11 months when the previous ones were born in 9-10 years “.

“It is the story of many researchers – he continues – and in such a bad moment in which we read every day about men who do atrocities to other men, the choice was to tell about men who instead do things to save other men. And ‘a story of researchers who do not give up even in the face of difficulties, it is a story of apparently useless research which then turns out to be fundamental to solve a problem. It is above all the story of a vaccine that arrives and saves our lives as it happened in the 1950s with the polio vaccine. From this pandemic, this terrible thing that has happened, perspectives then open up: a new chapter of medicine is born from which new vaccines and treatments could also arrive for diseases that are currently not curable . So it is a story of great hope, the story of science. Covid, in the end, has little to do with it. It is the excuse to tell “.