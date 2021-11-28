Burioni’s lesson: «Omicron variant? On the one hand we have to be careful and on the other we need to get vaccinated “

The virologist sheds light on the concern about his ability to escape vaccines





Usual appointment during “Che tempo che fa” on Rai3 for the virologist Burioni and his “lesson”. The theme this time was the Omicron variant and the concern related to its – possible – ability to escape vaccines: “The greater transmission capacity of the Omicron variant may exist, but it has not yet been proven. The same is true for the ability to escape vaccines, even if only partially, experiments are also needed here. And therefore I understand that you are tired, that you would like to have certain answers but I must invite you to be patient. We still have no reliable data on this variant. We have to wait and see in the coming weeks what will come out of the experiments. So I think we must hold out and in this war we have a very effective weapon, against the Delta variant that exists and killed 90 people yesterday, we must on the one hand be careful and on the other vaccinate ourselves with a vaccine that is very effective: take the first dose if you have not done it and if you have to do the third do it promptly “.

