Burkina Faso: hundreds in the streets in favor of military coup leaders – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – OUAGADOUGOU, JAN 25 – Hundreds of people in Burkina Faso took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou today to express their support for the military, who yesterday deposed and arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, of whom the UN has asked for “immediate release”.



“On several occasions we had asked for the resignation of President Kaboré, who did not listen to this appeal.



The army listened to us and understood us, “said Lassane Ouedraogo, a 43-year-old protester and civil society activist.” For us it is not a coup. It is a liberation of our country led by incapable “, added Julienne Traoré, a 30-year-old teacher. Some demonstrators waved Malian and Russian flags asking for cooperation with Moscow, similarly to what was done by the military junta in Bamako.



Apart from this demonstration, life in Ouagadougou seems to have returned to normal: the large market, shops or petrol stations are open, without a notable military presence, as noted by an AFP correspondent. (HANDLE).

