Burlington will open eight more stores in Puerto Rico

In these times, few businesses have such an aggressive expansion plan in the United States and Puerto Rico as that of the Burlington chain, whose goal for the coming years is to have more than double the locations it has now.

There are currently 866 Burlingtons in 46 states and Puerto Rico, and the company plans to increase that number to about 2,000 stores. His previous goal was to reach 1,000 establishments, and since he is close to meeting it, he has doubled it. This time around, he hopes to catch up with her too, though he will do so by opening smaller venues than he used to.

In Puerto Rico there are 12 Burlingtons and in the coming months they will open at least eight additional spaces. This is 66% more, and there could even be additional openings.

Among the new Burlington They include Rexville Town Center in Bayamón, Yauco Plaza and the Western Plaza shopping center in Mayagüez. The three stores will occupy part of the spaces vacated by Kmart, which have remained closed and without tenants since the mega-chain left.

Burlington will not occupy all of those Kmart spaces, just a portion, which can range from roughly 25,000 to 40,000 square feet. The Kmarts used to be more than 100,000 square feet each.

Also on the agenda are the Burlingtons in Plaza Vega Baja, Plaza Palma Real in Humacao and Plaza Guaynabo. These openings will be in November, before the Christmas season begins.

The Plaza Guaynabo store will be approximately 40,000 square feet, and will be next to the local Me Salvé and Capri stores.

The company has already begun the process of recruiting management personnel for these three locations. In the job offer they indicate that the staff enjoy discounts on purchases of chain merchandise, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance and a 401k plan, among other benefits.

Likewise, You need to hire employees for other positions, including store managers, assistant managers, overnight operations managers, sales area supervisors, customer service supervisors, and receiving area supervisors.

Non-exempt staff—whether working full-time or part-time— starts at a wage of $8.50 per hour. Even part-time employees are entitled to the benefit plan, depending on the number of hours they work.

Other Burlingtons that are on the agenda to open in Puerto Rico are Ponce Town Center and Céntrico in Guayama. In the latter, 60 additional parking lots will be created in front of the new store.

According to the chain’s plan, the new stores could have between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet – although in Puerto Rico the space could be somewhat larger – and it seeks to establish them in middle-class areas, with good traffic and close to other businesses.

In addition to the new locations mentioned above, The company does not rule out opening more establishments, even in municipalities where they already have a presence, due to the good sales experienced by the chain.

At the close of fiscal year 2021 –which ended on January 29, 2022– Burlington reported $9.3 billion in revenue. This represents 28% more than the previous year and 15% more when compared to the sales generated by the same stores in fiscal 2020.

The company, which belongs to the group of the 500 most powerful companies in the United States compiled by Fortune magazine, has a workforce of more than 62,300 employees. Of those, 74% are female and 77% self-identify as nonwhite, according to the latest report on corporate social responsibility, released Monday.

In fact, The corporation is committed to increasing diversity in its management team, as well as in the positions of vice presidents and above. This, as part of its corporate social responsibility report and the goals it has set for itself by 2030.