Burma, Aung Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison – World

Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced by a Myanmar court to 4 years in prison for the accusations of inciting dissent against the military and violation of anti Covid measures. This was announced by a spokesman for the military junta. Suu Kyi “was sentenced to two years in prison under section 505 (b) and two years in prison under the Natural Disasters Act,” said junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

In addition to San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years on the same charges also former president Win Myint. The junta spokesman specified that the two former leaders will not be transferred to prison for the time being. “They will face further allegations from the places where they are now” in the capital Naypyidaw, he added without giving further details.

76-year-old Suu Kyi it is held by the coup of the generals last February 1st. Since then, the junta has accused the Nobel laureate of a slew of alleged crimes, including violating the law on official secrets, corruption and electoral fraud. She risks, if she were to be definitively convicted, decades in prison. All the press has been banned from trials and recently his lawyers have been barred from speaking to reporters.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,300 people were killed and over 10,000 arrested in the crackdown of dissent following the coup.

With the new sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi, the military in Burma are trying to “stifle freedoms”. He reported it today Amnesty International. “The harsh sentences imposed on Aung San Suu Kyi on the basis of false accusations are the latest example of the military’s willingness to eliminate all opposition and stifle freedoms in Burma,” the organization said in a statement.

The British government strongly criticized the sentence. “Another appalling attempt by the military regime to stifle the opposition and suppress freedom and democracy,” Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement released by the Foreign Office. And it continues: “The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks creating further unrest”.