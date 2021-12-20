Burma, BBC: “Mass killings by the army”. In a video, the bodies of some victims in a mass grave

The violence of the Burmese army continues. Ten months after the coup against which there have been protests over time that ended in blood has carried out at least four mass killings of civilians last July in which at least 40 men died. The story emerges from an investigation by the Bbc that the British broadcaster publishes today on its website. The article is accompanied by a video where residents of one of the targeted villages find the bodies of some of the victims in a mass grave. The British network cites eyewitnesses and survivors of the massacres, according to whom many of the victims were also tortured. The coup d’état last February in Burma (Myanmar) sparked severe protests at the national level to which the junta responded with a brutal repression that caused the deaths of over 1,300 people and thousands of arrests.

The killings took place in Kani Township, a common opposition stronghold in the Sagaing district in the center of the country. The most affected village was that of Yin, where at least 14 men were tortured and / or beaten to death, and their bodies were thrown into a wooded gully. Eyewitnesses and survivors told reporters that soldiers, some of whom were 17, rounded up villagers, they separated the women from the men and killed only the men. The BBC spoke to 11 witnesses in Kani and compared their reports with cell phone footage and photographs collected by Myanmar Witness, a UK-based NGO investigating human rights violations in the country.

Read Also Reporters Without Borders: 488 journalists in prison worldwide, never so many. Worst figures from Belarus, Myanmar and China

Witnesses in Yin village reported that the men were tied up and beaten before being killed. “We couldn’t stand and watch, so we kept our heads down, crying,” said one woman who lost a brother, nephew and brother-in-law. According to a man who managed to escape, the soldiers inflicted horrific abuse on the men for hours before they died. “They were tied up, beaten with stones and rifle butts and tortured all day,” said the survivor. In the nearby village of Zee Bin Dwin, 12 mutilated corpses were found buried in shallow mass graves. child, and the body of a disabled person. The killings, comments the BBC, may have been ordered as a collective punishment for attacks on the military by civilian militiamen in the area, demanding the restoration of democracy.

Read Also Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate sentenced to 2 years in prison for inciting dissent against the military and violation of Covid measures

There is not only violence, in Burma “the military prevent access to essential goods such as water and food” according to what Amnesty International Itali has denounced in recent days. After taking power on February 1, 2021 in a coup, Myanmar’s armed forces are launching aindiscriminate attacks against the civilian population, hindering access to basic survival services, Amnesty International documented, denouncing the military junta’s systematic attempt to starve the population and prevent access to medical care to crush the armed resistance opposing the coup. Since the February 1 coup, the United Nations has identified 284,700 internally displaced persons due to armed clashes and insecurity and at least two million new people in need of humanitarian assistance. A further worsening of the situation is forecast for 2022. On December 9, the United Nations defined humanitarian access as “severely limited” due to road blocks and increased controls on supplies and accompanying personnel.

Read Also Burma, the Associated Press investigation: “Secret detention system. Over 9 thousand people imprisoned and tortured by the army “

Meanwhile, the United States is evaluating new measures to increase the pressure on the Burmese military junta to return to a “democratic trajectory” as declared in recent days by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US has so far imposed some sanctions on the regime and the ASEAN regional block (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) hfinalized a roadmap for peace, but serious doubts remain about the commitment of the generals.