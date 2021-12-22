World

Burma, landslide in mine: at least 70 missing

About 200 rescuers are participating in the searches, some aboard boats to try to recover bodies from a lake.

Dozens of miners die in Burma every year

In Burma, dozens of miners die every year working in dangerous conditions in the jade quarries, an opaque and poorly regulated industry. Landslides are frequent in this poor and difficult to access region, which looks like a lunar landscape as it has been modified by large mining groups with no regard for the environment.

Following a moratorium in 2016, many large mines have closed and are no longer monitored, allowing for the return of many independent miners. Coming from disadvantaged ethnic communities, the latter operate almost clandestinely in sites abandoned by excavators.

Heavy monsoon rains caused the worst disaster of its kind in 2020, with 300 miners buried after a landslide in the Hpakant Massif, the heart of this industry, near the Chinese border. Burma derives significant income from the massive presence in its subsoil of the precious stone particularly appreciated in China.

