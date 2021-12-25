Burma: Save the Children, two of our ‘missing’ members – World

Save the Children has announced that two staff members operating in Burma are “missing”. The news comes after the discovery of the charred remains of more than 30 people found today in burnt vehicles on a road in the town of Hpruso in the eastern state of Kayah.

“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned,” yesterday in eastern Kayah state, an action that a monitoring group attributed to soldiers from the country’s ruling military junta, the organization said in a statement. Note. Save the Children said two Burma staff members went missing today after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in an attack that, according to witnesses, was carried out by the military forces of the ruling junta. Burma has been in chaos since the February military coup, with over 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), which have sprung up across the country to fight the junta. Today, on social media, photos appeared showing two burnt trucks and a car on a road in the town of Hpruso in the eastern state of Kayah, with the charred remains of the bodies inside. Save the Children said the two had returned home after carrying out humanitarian activities in the region. “We are appalled by the violence perpetrated against innocent civilians and our staff, who are committed to the humanitarian sector, supporting millions of needy children across the country,” said Chief Executive Inger Ashing.