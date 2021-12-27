Burma, the UN “horrified” by the massacre of civilians. The Undersecretary for Humanitarian Affairs calls for an investigation

“Horrified.” United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, commented on the news according to which in Burma at least 35 civilians, including probably two aid workers, were killed and their bodies burned. For this reason, the undersecretary turned to the Burmese government and asked for an investigation to be launched to shed light on what happened. “I condemn this serious incident and all attacks on civilians across the country, prohibited by international humanitarian law,” Griffiths said in an official statement. “I ask the authorities to immediately initiate a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident,” Griffiths continued. According to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, two employees of the non-profit organization Save the Children are still missing after their private vehicle, along with others, was attacked and burned in an attack in the Eastern Kaya state.

The massacre of civilians

Anger is growing on social networks after the massacre of civilians on Christmas Eve. The military members of the junta in power end up under accusation. According to what the Guardian, among the dozens of victims there are also several women and children. According to information circulated, the troops of the Myanmar government have rounded up and shot dead at least 35 inhabitants of the locality of Hpruso. A witness said the victims attempted to escape fighting between the army and armed resistance groups in the area. The images of the massacre were spread on the internet and sparked outrage against the military who took control of the state last February. “According to reports, the military forced people to get out of their cars – said a local NGO – they arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies”.

