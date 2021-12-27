Burma, trial of San Suu Kyi, verdict postponed to January 10 – Asia

The verdict expected for today at the trial of the former Burmese leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, accused of illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkies and for violation of Covid restrictions, has been postponed to next January 10. from a source close to the case.

Meanwhile, anger is mounting on social media after the Christmas Eve massacre in Burma for which the military of the junta in power are accused. Among the dozens of victims, writes the Guardian, there are also women and children.

The troops of the Myanmar government have rounded up and shot to death at least 38 inhabitants of the town of Hpruso, according to an NGO and other media. The photos of the massacre were spread on the web, arousing outrage against the military, who took control of the state in February. A witness said the victims were trying to escape fighting between the army and armed resistance groups in the area. Two Save the Children workers remain missing, with confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and set on fire.

“According to reports – said the NGO – the military forced people to get out of their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies”.