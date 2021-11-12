World

Burma, US journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years

The allegations – Fenster was indicted on three counts: inciting dissent, illegal association, violation of immigration law. In separate proceedings, he is also charged with terrorism and sedition and faces life imprisonment.

“We are deeply disappointed by today’s decision to convict Danny Fenster,” reads a note from the newspaper for which the US reporter works.

The story – The reporter was arrested on May 24, almost four months after the military coup against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon International Airport as he tried to leave the country. Since then, he has been held in Yangon’s Insein Prison with many political prisoners.

His trial took place behind closed doors within the confines of the prison. Burma has plunged into chaos since the February 1 coup that ended a 10-year democratic interlude. The regime continues a bloody repression of its opponents with over 1,250 civilians killed and more than 7,000 arrested, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a local NGO that denounces cases of torture, rape and abuses and extrajudicial executions.


