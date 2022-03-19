Burma will allow the arrival of international flights from April 17

This content was published on March 19, 2022 – 05:59

Bangkok, March 19 (EFE) .- Burma will allow the arrival of flights from abroad from April 17 after remaining closed for two years to contain the spread of covid-19, authorities reported this Saturday.

Visitors who want to enter the country must be vaccinated with the full guideline against covid-19, undergo a one-week quarantine and have a negative result in two PCR tests to detect the virus upon arrival.

The measure, announced by the advisory council created to combat the pandemic, aims to revitalize the country’s economy and the tourism sector, reports the MRTV channel, controlled by the military that staged a coup in February 2021.

The announcement coincides with a drop in the number of infected, which this Saturday 540 new cases and 2 deaths were reported, while since the start of the pandemic they have accumulated 608,384 infected, including some 19,420 deaths.

The vaccination campaign is progressing behind schedule and 40 percent of the population has not yet been vaccinated with two doses.

Burma is also immersed in a deep political, economic and social crisis since the seizure of power by the current military junta, which has run into widespread popular opposition and has sparked armed conflicts throughout the country.

Authorities have brutally cracked down on dissent, shooting to kill peaceful protesters, killing 1,687 people, according to data from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners in Burma. EFE

nc/amd

