Burn 3,000 calories without a gym: here’s how

When it comes to burning calories, one thinks of either the gym or the diet, but there is another way of doing it that many have never thought of.

Many people think they have to all year round lose weight, but when spring begins and summer is inexorably approaching, then this urgency is felt even more. Often wanting to lose a few pounds is closely linked to physical appearance, to improve in beauty and to feel better about yourself. Often, however, weight loss is necessary for one’s health.

Either way, if you think about burn calories the thought goes to either the diet or the gym. These are the two ways that we have always been taught to work in these cases, aren’t they? In fact, there is another one that a lot of people never think of but that is just as effective. It is about house cleaning. Someone at this point will certainly have an enlightenment since they sweat and struggle even when cleaning.

That’s it. Even doing the cleaning At home you burn a lot of calories and it can be a good way to keep fit. But let’s see below all the details identified by the experts.

Burning calories can also be done with house cleaning: the details

Maybe some of you already knew this or maybe you had noticed in some application to lose weight the “house cleaning” option that could take away some calories. But it’s all true, cleaning the house not only allows you to live in a clean and healthy environment, but is also good for your body by allowing you to burn calories. And it is as if you did physical exercise.

In fact, if you think about it, crouching down several times to get things off the floor is an exercise, as is moving weights, moving your arms back and forth with the vacuum cleaner, dusting up and down. Think you can get to burn well 3,000 calories per week if you do house cleaning more than once a week.

There is some research proving all of this. Let’s see a small example list:

Ironing for 20 minutes: 50 calories burned;

Mopping the floor or vacuuming for 10 minutes: 37 calories burned;

Washing the laundry for 20 minutes: 42 calories burned;

Washing the dishes for 10 minutes: 26 calories burned;

Making beds for 10 minutes: 23 calories burned.

Put all these activities together for a few hours a week and the results are very clear. To this you must add the gardening activities. Spending half an hour in the garden doing some activity can burn up to 130 calories. So, it is not only useful for having a clean and tidy environment but also for yours health physical and mental.