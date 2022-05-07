Sports

Burn bench in Betis, but Lainez puts diva conditions to return to America

Diego Lainez's requests to return to America
Former Club América player Diego Lainez would consider his return to the azulcrema team Although he would put some conditions, he drifts to dress again in the feathered shirt.

According to TUDN, Santiago Baños would be considering the return of Diego Lainez on loan for one season to the Americanist team; however, he must meet several conditions if the idea is for the player to reach the Nest.

One of the conditions that Diego Lainez could have would have to do with the issue of ownership, since the Mexican player, being relegated to Betis, is looking for minutes of participation to be taken into account by Gerardo Martino for the Qatar World Cup.

The conditions of Diego Lainez in America

Something that worries Diego Lainez is his salary issue, according to Uncheck the Mexican would be loaned as long as the club that takes him to his total bad spending of his salary, so America will have to cover the 2.5 million dollars to bring back the azulcrema youth squad.

