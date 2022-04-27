Burning Shiba Inu can lead to failure… Beware of burning Shiba Inu! These are the consequences! SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

The creators of Shiba Inu, one of the most popular dog-inspired memecoins, have released a burn mechanism that allows token holders to burn their tokens while also earning passive income. Shiba Inu users can send their Shiba tokens to a burning address using the Shiba Inuburning portal. Shiba Inu will no longer be recoverable from this wallet, which means that once the tokens are sent there, they will be lost forever.

This effectively introduces a mechanism that allows for a reduction in the total circulating supply, thus increasing the scarcity of tokens. In theory, this is beneficial to investors because a scarce asset is preferred to one with unlimited supply or high rates of inflation. Of course, none of this is guaranteed, and flat or reduced supply doesn’t always mean higher value, so the outcome of the burning portal remains to be seen.

The strong push from the community in this direction has partially fueled the reasoning of the team behind the portal. The Shiba Inu community, or as it is commonly known and referred to as “The Shib Army”, has been very vocal and provided ongoing feedback that would relate to creating a systematic method where scarcity can increase, by while boosting the potential and growing the wealth of communities on your investment. The team offers an incentive in the form of a potential source of passive income to users who choose to burn their tokens. Those who burn Shiba Inu will receive the Burned Shiba Inu Token.