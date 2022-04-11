‘Burning time’ is a ‘shame’, reproaches Renato Paiva, after a tie between Independiente del Valle and Guayaquil City | National Championship | Sports

Was a goalless draw this sunday between Independent of the Valley and Guayaquil City, a result that will depend on the perspective with which it is analyzed in order to determine positive or negative factors in the development of the game.

Renato Paviva, DT of the black and blue, presented his upset by the “burning time” from the citizens, who, according to the Portuguese strategist, had no intention of playing.

“I want my players to be protagonists, to play, because in any result we look for it to be like this, assuming protagonism. But now It will be heard that it was a tactical genius of the rival coach (Pool Gavilánez) to get this result”, shot the Portuguese.

“I have received a yellow (card) for telling the truth. They fell eight times (rival players) and they have added four minutes in the first half. After everything seen in this game, it was to add fifteen minutes. There was only one team on the pitch, Independiente; the rival did not want to play and did not play ”, he reproached.

Coach also pointed to the arbitration team led by Marlon Vera. “The concern of the referees is if I am outside the technical area, but They don’t care about those attitudes; so a team that wants to play is penalized for these things,” he said.

Asked about the tactical disposition to his players, Gavilánez denied that the loss of time had been proposed to the campus at the match.

“We do not order burning time; it is a practice that is not right. But it is not just an issue for the Ecuadorian teams; It is a regional issue, ”said the City manager.

“We didn’t want to back down. Independent is a great teamwhich gathers people forward and with many touches, which the rival makes him do this type of matches”, commented the strategist.

Gavilanez emphasized about citizens: “We came to make a compromise with good things and bad things. I rescue the attitude of the boys, because it was good, we defended ourselves well. I also emphasize that it is the first game this season in which they haven’t scored a goal against us; I’m going with that.”

What justificationthe helmsman of the citizens alluded to the game time (1:00 p.m.) and the problem of the height; in this specific case, to the more than 2,500 m above sea level on which the Banco Guayaquil stadium is located, in Quitosomething that “prohibited everywhere in the world.”

“Why don’t you ask me if it’s so natural to play here for the teams on the Coast?, because it takes us longer to recover”, Gavilánez questioned when asked by a reporter about burning time.

“It is very difficult to play in these circumstances, but there is no need to complain, because LigaPro has determined Let it be done that way,” he said.

Energetic, Paiva questioned the actions of City and described as “ridiculous” the intentions to waste time of game.

“If the rival manager wants to put ten players in his area, it is his tactical optionit is your right, and I’m silent about that. As a reply, I will seek to pass that defensive line, but not so with those ridiculous figures that they are made. There are people paying their ticket to see this, and that it is worth everything to take a point, it is a shame!”, said the Portuguese. He followed her dismissal from him and an angry exit from the press room. (D)