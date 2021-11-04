«Burning very strong», 34 years old ends up 3 times in hospital

Forced to go to hospital three times after a spider bite: this is what happened to Jo Kenyon, a producer radio station of 34 years originally from Yorkshire, in Great Britain. The arachnid had attacked her in the bathroom on the thigh while the young woman was sitting on the toilet. The 34-year-old is healed today, but it took months of painful suffering.

It would have been a false black widow, sort of very dangerous widespread both in the United States and in Great Britain. Immediately after calling for help, the woman ran to the hospital, where the doctors disinfected the blood blister, the effect of the spider bite. For two more times, then, Kenyon had to go back to the medical clinic to let the effects of that bite drain.

The effects of the bite

Semi-paralysis of the limbs, walking difficulties and a high risk of sepsis. These are the devastating effects of the spider bite. For the doctors, the girl risked having severe consequences from the animal’s bite.

The woman’s words

“I felt a very strong burning sensation comparable to touching someone with a lit cigarette, but much more intense,” the girl told a local newspaper. “I jumped up from the toilet thinking about what the hell bit me. I saw a huge spider when I lifted the toilet seat, ”he continued.

“For half an hour I waited, hoping that the pain would pass, but it continued to throb, and then I saw the huge blister that had formed and I decided to call a doctor,” said the young radio producer.

At the Otley hospital in Leeds, the woman was immediately rescued to avoid a very serious sepsis, which could potentially kill her. «For the first few days I couldn’t walk – said Jo Kenyon -; the pain then continued for weeks every time I tried to touch the skin. A spider bite in my house could really have killed me. I still can’t believe it. “

False Black Widow

For the experts it would have been one false black widow, or perhaps a garden spider. In any case, able to leave a scar that for doctors will remain indelible on the girl’s skin. «The only advice I can give to everyone is to always check under the toilet seat. You never know what might be hiding», Concluded the young woman.

