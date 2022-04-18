Burnley player suffers chilling injury; rival ends up crying

Midtime Editorial

During the game between Burnley and West Hamcorresponding to Day 33 of the premier leaguelived a very distressing moment after Ashley WestwoodClarets player, suffered a horrifying injury.

It was the 21st minute of the match that was held at the London Olympic Stadium when in a play in which the ball was disputed Nikola Vlašic ended up hitting Ashley Westwoodcausing one of his legs to bend unnaturally.

Immediately Westwood enlisted the help of doctorsmoment in which the Croatian realized the seriousness of the injury of his rival, so he put his hands to his head and he fell to the grass quite affected, for which his companions consoled him.

After several minutes, Westwood was carried off the field on a stretcher. to be served. According to Burnley, the 32-year-old English footballer suffered “a serious ankle injury” and “will be evaluated by a specialist in the coming days.”

❤️ Ashley Westwood today suffered a serious injury to his ankle. He is doing well and with the club doctor and will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery. ???? pic.twitter.com/568f1eg3Bc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 17, 2022

The match between Burnley and West Ham ended with 1-1 draw after the annotations achieved by Wout François Weghors and Tomás Soucek, a result that does not help both teams much, since the first don’t leave the relegation zone and the second still does not enter European posts.