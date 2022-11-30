Burnout: find out if you experience professional burnout | THE UNIVERSAL

Thanks to the fact that celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gómez and recently, Sandra Bullock, have shared their experience, burnout or in Spanish, professional exhaustion syndrome, has gained popularity on social networks and more and more people are commenting on their stories on digital platforms.

Despite the sensation of novelty of burnout, this syndrome was characterized since the early 1970s by the American psychologist Herbert Freudenberger, who described it as “a feeling of failure and an exhausted or spent existence, resulting from an overload due to the demands of energies, personal resources or spiritual strength of the worker”, according to a publication from the Anahuac University (Mexico).

Since the beginning of the century, the World Health Organization has recognized it as a risk factor for workers and, in recent years, included it in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases as an occupational phenomenon, but stressed that it is not a medical condition and that the term should not be applied to situations outside the work environment.

“Burnout is the result of chronic work stress that has not been managed successfully and is characterized by feelings of exhaustion, lack of energy, negative feelings related to work activities and a reduction in work effectiveness”, indicates the organization of Health.