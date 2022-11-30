Burnout: find out if you experience professional burnout | THE UNIVERSAL
Thanks to the fact that celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gómez and recently, Sandra Bullock, have shared their experience, burnout or in Spanish, professional exhaustion syndrome, has gained popularity on social networks and more and more people are commenting on their stories on digital platforms.
Despite the sensation of novelty of burnout, this syndrome was characterized since the early 1970s by the American psychologist Herbert Freudenberger, who described it as “a feeling of failure and an exhausted or spent existence, resulting from an overload due to the demands of energies, personal resources or spiritual strength of the worker”, according to a publication from the Anahuac University (Mexico).
Since the beginning of the century, the World Health Organization has recognized it as a risk factor for workers and, in recent years, included it in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases as an occupational phenomenon, but stressed that it is not a medical condition and that the term should not be applied to situations outside the work environment. It may interest you: Avoid contracting these five injuries at work and take care of your health.
“Burnout is the result of chronic work stress that has not been managed successfully and is characterized by feelings of exhaustion, lack of energy, negative feelings related to work activities and a reduction in work effectiveness”, indicates the organization of Health.
Specialists agree that the increased workload, tension in the work environment, little attention to the needs of workers, self-demand and professional instability are determining factors for experiencing burnout.
This syndrome manifests itself on a physical level with headaches, back pain, insomnia, chest pressure, among other symptoms; and emotionally with irritability, depression, frustration and feelings of helplessness.
It is because of the above, that although professional burnout is not a disease in itself, it can trigger physical or mental illnesses, which in order to be treated adequately, the cause needs to be identified in the work environment. Also read: Busy life syndrome: self-demand and work hyperstimulation.
Seeking medical and mental attention, exercising, meditating, sleeping well, reviewing the possibilities of improving conditions in the work environment, or even looking for another job, are some of the recommendations to overcome episodes of professional burnout.