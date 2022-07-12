Burnout Syndrome, know the evil that is wearing down workers.

Mental exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, memory and attention problems, acts of rebellion, cynicism at work, bad answers, lack of respect, demotivation, dissatisfaction with activities that they used to enjoy, is the result of chronic stress and could be the cause of Down syndrome burn out.

What is it and what are the characteristics of Burnout Syndrome?

Beyond exhaustion or being exhausted, the Syndrome of the burn out it is reflected in the attitude, which a person has towards work, which is deprived of encouragement.

It is an English term, which appears in the mid-1970s, and is basically distinguished in health workers

It handles various characteristics, it means that due to pressure or chronic stress, generated by the workload, a person reaches this exhaustion.

Mental, emotional, physical, which is also presented as a depersonalization, this is an emotional and cognitive distancing, an indifference, an attitude of intolerance, cynicism, demotivation and dissatisfaction that will generate poor job performance.

Is Burnout something more than having work stress or being tired?

Of course, it goes much further, because it has repercussions on a physical, mental and emotional level. For example, Napoleon Bonaparte said that the virtue of a soldier is his tolerance to fatigue and courage is the second virtue, this leads us to reflect on how long these states of fatigue have been manifested.

Burnout is beyond a chronic stress that has the characteristic of not being able to recover, for the WHO this syndrome was declared an occupational risk factor due to its ability to affect quality of life, mental health and even put life at risk. .

What are the symptoms to be able to differentiate between fatigue, stress or Burnout Syndrome?

In the syndrome of burnout there a lot of mental exhaustion, there is a clear difficulty that progresses towards the inability to concentrate, memory, attention, a depersonalization that ranges from indifference, acts of rebellion, cynicism at work, bad answers, lack of respect, demotivation, dissatisfaction with activities that they used to enjoy is a consequence of chronic stress.

Sandra Bullock says goodbye to acting

Actress Sandra Bullock announced that she is temporarily retiring from acting due to suffering from ‘burn out‘ said in an interview “I am not capable of making decisions”, before this surprising decision we ask ourselves what is this syndrome also called professional burnout syndrome, burnout syndrome, fatigue syndrome at work? What are the symptoms and causes?, how can it be treated? And what to do if we cannot afford to temporarily retire? That is why we talked in the foam of the days podcast with Dr. Gabriela Vázquez, doctor and Gestalt psychotherapist to help us understand this issue that is beyond make it a fad and give us some alternatives for those people who can’t afford to leave.

What can people who suffer from Burnout do and do not have the possibility of temporarily retiring like Sandra Bullock?

It is a public health issue because people are much more exposed to it. The Syndrome of burn out itself is incapacitating to move forward and if we add to that consequences such as anxiety disorder, panic attacks, depressive disorder, they come to consider death as an option, or develop tics, present facial paralysis, start with neurological events because there are no An appropriate way to channel stress.

To begin with, a diagnosis must be made so that they are clearly identified, the Maslach can be used burn out Inventory (MBI) which consists of 22 items, a scale that measures exhaustion, depersonalization and inefficiency of the person in the face of work activities with 7 values ​​ranging from 7 to 10. Once it is diagnosed, it must be given an adequate cause, lifestyle changes are required to help reduce stress such as mindfulness, getting in touch with their sensations (what they are feeling, how they are feeling it, when are feeling). It is necessary to break the vicious circle of I don’t have time, I don’t feel like it but at the same time I can’t stand this lifestyle anymore.

What physical symptoms can people who suffer from Burnout present in addition to sleep disorders, cardiovascular problems, migraines?

There are many such as gastrointestinal disorders, diet is greatly altered, eating much more or less, digestive problems, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, diabetes, because the cortisol hormone is altered, there are sleep, neurological, hormonal alterations, all the metabolism is altered.

At the mental level, anxiety disorders, mood swings, depression, panic attacks or attention deficit disorder can be triggered.

How can we prevent and if we have already been diagnosed, face Burnout?

If the problem we have with the countries, especially in Latin America, can be prevented here, it is that we do not have a culture of prevention, we seek a cure since we have the problem installed. I recommend dedicating ourselves for at least one or two hours to manage our emotions and above all to channel stress, look for recreational activities that allow them to direct their attention and at the same time give our brain a break, such as putting together some kind of puzzles, putting together legos, crosswords, sudoku is something that takes your mind off, practicing meditation or mindfulness also helps because it lowers stress levels a lot, learning conscious breathing techniques also helps a lot and having adequate sleep hygiene, going to therapy .

I work with functional medicine in which we base ourselves on 5 pillars on which the lifestyle is based: 1 the diet, the one that goes and looks for a diet that is the healthiest as a lifestyle to natural things not products so industrialized. 2 the one that moves in which they exercise 3 the one that has this adequate hygiene sleep. 4 socialization the act of talking to another person, even if it is just gossip, even if it is what happened over the weekend, remembering past moments works because it distracts the mind and allows the person to lower those stress levels 5.- Some recreational activity As lighting helps a lot, it clears the mind a lot and reduces stress a lot.

And close the talk with a short story that I invite you to listen to in this edition of “The foam of the days”

