Vinegar: all the amazing uses and benefits

Apple cider vinegar is a very health-friendly product. In fact, it can help us prevent and fight various diseases. Vinegar is not only used to season food, but you have already understood this for a long time. Apple cider vinegar is a food that has very ancient origins. Some sources take us back to Ancient Greece where even Hippocrates had discovered its virtues. He defined it as a drink with curative effects, to be used, for example, in case of sores or problems with the respiratory system.

Now it is necessary, however, to immediately clear away the belief that has always accompanied this food. Apple cider vinegar is not just a simple condiment to pour on our foods, but it is a real one elixir of well-being because it is a formidable ally for our body and in addition it helps to keep fit and to lose excess pounds.

It is a product that can also be used to remove bad smells, to clean various things inside the house. Perhaps what you don’t know is the fact that its uses are not limited to just that.

In fact, it can also be used on the face and body, on the hair and more, as a beauty treatment. This product has amazing benefits. After all, it is no wonder that this is the case, since it is rich in vitamins, mineral salts and pectins.

Apple cider vinegar: burns fat and lowers blood sugar and detoxifies

Apple cider vinegar is an excellent ally, we remind you, to lose weight because it burns calories e increases metabolism. It is great for fighting some ailments, such as diarrhea, excess gas, acid reflux by sending stomach acids back. Not only that, but it helps prevent cramps, osteoporosis, kidney stones, urinary infections. It can also help with more serious illnesses, such as dementia, l‘Alzheimer’s, cholesterol and high pressures.

Very useful for seasonal allergies and also to reduce sore throats, it can also be used as a natural deodorant by applying it in the shower to keep the smell of sweat away from the armpits. But you can use it on the feet for fungus and warts, on the face to treat herpes.

Apple cider vinegar: 5 reasons to consume it

One. Improve digestion

In cases of poor digestion, the mix of water and apple cider vinegar can be a real cure-all. Just dilute a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it on an empty stomach before meals.

The vinegar-water combination appears to help digest better, at least according to research published in BMC gastroenterology.

Two. Counteracts stomach pain

Apparently this product can relieve heartburn. At the very least, that’s what a study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health states. But be careful, because apple cider vinegar can be counterproductive in those suffering from chronic ulcers. In these cases it must be suitably diluted.

Three. It keeps intestinal bacteria in check

The malic and acetic acids, which make up this product, can be very helpful for the health of the intestinal flora. Apple cider vinegar is antibacterial and antifungal. It even seems able to prevent infections such as the very common one caused by candida, which often also attacks the intestine.

Four. Strengthens the immune system

This effect appears to be attributable to malic acid, which acts as a protector against viruses and bacteria.

Five. Helps regulate blood sugars

Acetic acid appears to be responsible for the effectiveness of apple cider vinegar in lowering blood sugar. Some fairly recent research also says that vinegar may be able to improve insulin release.