Burst of checks on VAT numbers

The goal is ambitious and concerns over 200,000 taxpayers, against whom the Revenue Agency will carry out thorough and targeted checks. To end up under the magnifying glass will be, in particular, the VAT numbers which will be sifted to find out if there have been anomalies and offenses. With this verification plan, the tax authorities want to put the period of immobility due to the Covid-19 pandemic behind them. Even if it will be difficult to leave, theRevenue Agency it will restart, as the newspaper reports Italy Today, to rebuild the report warehouse after two years of almost total inactivity.

In 2019, 270,000 checks were carried out and the idea is to return to those numbers soon. As anticipated by ilgiornale.it, the Tax is preparing thousands of compliance letters to be sent to taxpayers as required by the NRR, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The checks will mainly affect smaller companies and, as mentioned, VAT numbers. The Revenue Agency has had to pull the handbrake on controls in recent months because it is more involved in the management of incentives non-repayable guarantees to businesses and the self-employed after the financial crisis following the resurgence of the Coronavirus in Italy and in the rest of the world.

Always on ilgiornale.it, reference was also made to a new tool to control the activities of economic operators: the income meter. This is a mechanism that will allow the tax authorities to verify whether or not the economic transactions are among those that represent the spending capacity, both in terms of consumption and investments, by the taxpayer. A direct control that should give a big hand in the battle againsttax evasion. The goal is to discover the true ability to pay citizens and trigger any checks in the presence of a difference of more than 20% between declared and reconstructed income.