Bursts of freedom, second chances and (self) discovery: this is how cinema shows women who travel alone

Spiritual retreat, escape or vital parenthesis. From the most ambitious to the most modest, there are many ways of calling a trip, but what usually entails the fact of moving for a while to other places in the geography is the imperative of change.

We travel in search of adjusting the nuts or with the purpose that at the end of the journey we have changed one piece for another. If it is also the case that the subject who travels is a woman and does it alone, the cinema manifests a pattern: the films use a trip to transform an existential crisis into an epic for its protagonists. And the following ones about women traveling alone confirm it.

‘The trip of a lifetime’ (John Curran, Filmin)

Among Robyn’s unfulfilled wishes (Mia Wasikowska), the need to fend for herself arises. Based on true events, this road movies –on foot and in the company of a line of camels– documents the challenge that this young woman took on when she set out alone to cross 3,000 kilometers of the Australian desert. Although in her long and demanding journey she finds support in the figure of an understanding photographer (Adam Driver), her goal is not one of pure romantic interest: Robyn is adamant about completing her journey to the end.

‘Wild soul’ (Jean-Marc Vallée, Disney+)

Another proposal similar to the previous one, based on real events and with a protagonist at the head of a long and risky expedition through the wildest nature, is the one that comes to us from the story by Cheryl Strayed (Reese witherspoon). Without any experience in the environment and with a mountain backpack bigger than her, she traverses more than 1,600 kilometers alone on a journey that is also a flight forward for her protagonist. As is usual in this type of cinema, the flashbacks from a past life are the ones that torment and guide the long hours of walking. That yes, it deactivates any myth around this type of adventures: since it starts walking, blood, sweat and tears are its only companions.

‘Nora’ (Lara Izagirre, HBO MAX)

Sometimes the engine that starts a journey is loss, and that is what happens to Nora (Ane Pikaza) who after his grandfather died (Hector Altherio) decides to hit the road with her ashes as part of her luggage. And she will do it alone, even if it costs her to leave her best friend (and her children) along the way and face one of her pending subjects: driving. Along the way, she will purge all kinds of frustrations that this uncertain and precarious life accumulates on us.

‘Eat Pray Love’ (Ryan Murphy, Netflix)