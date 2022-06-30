Bus burns in Havana (+ photos and videos)

Cubans report on social networks the burning of an articulated bus (the 104) at the entrance of Alamar in Havana.

“Fatal what happened this morning at 104 P at the entrance to Alamar. I came in it. Tremendous smoke. What could be done was done, but there was no other remedy than this unfortunate event”, published the user Joe Luis Betancourt Escalona.

In the Facebook group “Accidents, Buses & Trucks, for more experience and fewer victims”, they also reported on the event.

“Unfortunately, for Alamar 104 today was his last day,” they wrote.

“Until today it was the best car in Cuba,” commented one of the members of the group.

“It is very painful the work that is spent in this country to maintain a car at the height that it was and in a few minutes it breaks down like that out of nowhere. My respect for that driver and encouragement friend. You get out of worse, “said another person.

From another group, “Bus Drivers Forever,” a user commented that the fire was caused “apparently by electricity.”

“That is why we must review as many times as we can,” he added.

Along the same lines, someone else expressed: “my respects. Good cart was lost. Attention drivers! Not just any electrician can do retrofits. It must have been an electrical outage. You have to know that the lines cannot be recharged”.

The majority of users lamented the event that will take the “best” bus in Havana out of circulation, judging by the comments.

Recently, the state press reported on new cars that will be assigned to the Mulgoba terminal to reinforce routes P12, P16 and P13 and alleviate the critical transportation situation in Havana.

However, the residents of the capital do not have great expectations.

“All very nice, but at the same time they are lying in the terminals without pieces and rotten. That is the end of those cars”, they pointed out.

The videos: