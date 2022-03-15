Bus drivers retract going on strike and Bukele conditions dialogue table

Users of route 42 and 152 waited yesterday, due to the disorganization in the management of the units. VMT promised to improve today. /G.Aquino

The representative of the National Transportation Board, Luis Regalado, explained on Sunday that they did not rule out a nationwide bus stoppage. Yesterday, after learning the reasons for the arrest of the businessman, Catalino Miranda, the spokesman retracted this assertion.

After retracting, they published a press release on their official Twitter account and asked the rest of the businessmen to comply with the correct collection of the tariff specifications and “all legal regulations” of the transport service.

Given this, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, conditioned that if this Tuesday they do not make undue charges for the ticket, on Wednesday they will open, again, the dialogue table, where reforms to the transportation issue were discussed.

“Respecting the law, we all understand each other. If tomorrow (today) there is not a single improper charge, on Wednesday we will open the dialogue table, but if there are improper charges or threats of strikes, we will take drastic measures, ”Bukele wrote on his Twitter account.

As respectful of the Law, we announce that a strike or suspension of work is not on our agenda.” National Transport Board, press release

On Sunday, Diario El Mundo asked Regalado if they did not rule out a nationwide strike and through a phone call, he stated: “At the moment, no, we do not rule out anything… the only thing is that we are waiting for them to call us.” and to be able to establish clarity in the situation and parameters to continue operating”.

This Monday Regalado’s position changed: “Why am I going to say that we are going to make a strike? When the President is clearly saying that if we make a strike we are in complications; That’s why I told him: ‘not a stoppage’ there I would ask him to change the sentence, please, to avoid problems, this is a conflict…Well, whatever, retracting, changing the version, I don’t know”.

If tomorrow there is not a single improper charge, on Wednesday we will open the dialogue table, but if there are improper charges… we will take action”. Nayib Bukele, President of the Republic

In its statement, yesterday, the National Transportation Board also requested a review of the tariff list, which has not been done for 18 years, according to them.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Public Works began the suspension of the lines and the subsidy for 293 units of businessman Miranda, who was later captured.

Yesterday afternoon, agents of the National Civil Police of Ocular Inspections and prosecutors searched the offices of businessman Miranda, at the point of route 42; sources confirmed that they presented themselves with a court order and that the procedure was going “to long”.