Buses and trains say goodbye to the super green pass

Still 21 days of patience and, in three Fridays starting today (April 1) it will be possible to get on the means of transport without the need for super green pass, that is, without necessarily being vaccinated or cured of Covid within six months. To travel by bus, train, coach but also airplanes, just show the basic green certificate that can also be obtained with a negative antigenic or molecular pad.

What changes on transport

The conclusion of the state of emergency after two consecutive years on March 31st will gradually bring daily life back to the pre-Covid era even with all the circulation of the Omicron variant that is still sustained (but it is no longer scary). In fact, therefore, even those who have not completed the vaccination cycle, from the first day of April will be able to get on the means of public transport. “ Let’s solve a contradiction “, said the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. Now that the warm season is approaching, one of the many problems related to tourism is solved in this way. “ Today there are foreign tourists who arrive in Italy thanks to the test but then they cannot move to our country by public transport, the only thing they can do is rent a car or take a taxi. “.

The rules current that can be read on the government’s Faq, however, provide that the reinforced green pass is mandatory to get on “ planes, trains, ships and ferries, buses and scheduled coaches connecting more than two regions, buses and coaches used for rental services with driver, vehicles used in local or regional public transport services, with the exception of travel to and from towards the islands “.

What changes about restaurants

As we saw on the Giornale.itthen, next week a decree should be approved that will bring forward the end of the state of emergency in order to be able to sit down outdoors in bars and restaurants where you won’t even need the basic green pass. “ In the next few days the government will issue a decree where a real time schedule will be established “, announced Costa, interviewed by” Radio Anch’io “on Radio Uno. Attention, however: Italy is experiencing a particular phase with a reversal of the trend of infections that are rising again even if the situation in hospitals continues to improve with the hospitalizations that continue to go down. “ It will take 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or if it is simply a simple rebound “ , said Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. Speranza’s consultant, Walter Ricciardi, also raises the alarm, preaching caution in easing measures so as not to ruin our summer.

“Green pass will disappear”