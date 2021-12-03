Business fund, Mise reopens to questions: since when

The deadline for applications to access the 400 million euro fund set up by the Mise has been reopened, subsidized loans for large companies put in difficulty by the health emergency. Companies interested in resources to support the relaunch of activities will be able to apply for departure from 13 December, until 29 April 2022.

Fund for companies in difficulty, the Mise reopens the questions: the announcement of the new terms

The new window for aid requests, established by art. 37 of the Sostegni decree (here all the measures of the Sostegni bis Decree), had been announced in recent days by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and is confirmed with the publication of the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development (here the fund to support closed economic activities).

“We have respected the commitment made to reopen the terms for requesting a subsidized loan, according to the provisions of article 37”, said Giorgetti.

“The Mise, with all its structures and within the existing legal regulations, is working with the utmost commitment to search for concrete and achievable solutions to support companies that are in difficulty also due to the Covid emergency” he added the head of the League delegation to the government

“There is no single recipe that can be applied to all situations because each company has its own specific characteristics, problems and different economic-productive activities”, the minister stressed.

The measure is intended for large companies in a situation of economic difficulty caused by the pandemic emergency, which have a number equal to or greater than 250 employees, or have a turnover exceeding 50 million euros and a balance sheet exceeding 43 million.

The objective of the additional funding instrument, repayable in 5 years and made available to companies in crisis, is to support the relaunch and continuity of the activities that operate throughout the national territory, even in extraordinary administration, on condition of the presentation of an industrial plan that ensures production and protects the workers of the ‘agency.

Fund for companies in difficulty, the Mise reopens the questions: the requirements

THE requirements to access the fund remain the same as those established for the presentation of applications sent from last September 20th and which remain under evaluation until December 31st (here to find out how to apply)

Therefore, companies that: