Business of Horror: Feds Arrest Man Breeding Pit Bulls for Underground Fights

A man was arrested by federal authorities after a grand jury indicted him for conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act, allegedly for having directed a scheme for more than 30 years that consisted of Breeding of Pitbull breed dogs to then put them to fight to the death.

The head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrowindicated that Antonio Casillas Monteroalso know as Stone City Kennelhad an illegal pattern of animal trafficking and sale, which he described as an “organized and atrocious business.”

“Dog fighting for entertainment and profit is the organized and atrocious business of breeding and conditioning dogs to fight each other until one dog kills the other,” the prosecutor said in a press release.

“Beyond the unnecessary suffering it inflicts on animals, it takes a toll on local animal shelters, humane organizations and people in general,” he added.

According to the federal indictment, Casillas Montero and several accomplices (including one who has been living in Florida) bred the dogs to fight in multiple areas of the United States and in international jurisdictions.

For example, the indictment states that Stone City Kennel participated in more than 150 dog fights in places including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, New Jersey and New York..

“In 2020, Casillas explained that Stone City is ‘me [y] my partner in Florida’. According to Casillas, he does not ‘pick up’ dogs during fights, meaning he does not pull a lost dog out of a fight,” the statement read.

As part of the conspiracy, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Casillas Montero trained dogs in Puerto Rico for fights and even injected them with steroids such as: winstrol, methenolone and sustanon. The man also chained pitbull-type dogs to wheels to walk or run for miles.

“This arrest ends the defendant’s decades of involvement in this illegal business and will hopefully deter others who seek to profit from forcing animals to fight to the death,” Muldrow said.

The United States Department of Agriculture, the Office of the Inspector General (USDA OIG) as well as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI) are in charge of the investigation with the collaboration of Strike Force East from Humacao; the Animal Welfare and Protection Bureau of the Puerto Rico Police in the Arecibo area; the FBI Cyber ​​Division in San Juan; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and the Humane Society of the United States.

“Forcing dogs to fight, sometimes to the death, is not only a federal crime, it is is cruel and despicable”, said the acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI, in English), Rebecca González-Ramos. “HSI will remain vigilant and stand with our law enforcement partners to bring those who commit these heinous crimes to justice.”

Other details of the indictment establish that Casillas Montero sent his dogs out of the United States to be conditioned to fight. St. Croix and Ecuador were some of those jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic was the scene of several dog fights, where Casillas Montero traveled.

“After a fight in Santo Domingo, he explained that his dog died after ‘he was hit with a nose bleed that never stopped,'” the indictment says.

The fights between the dogs could exceed an hour continuously.

“The defendant sold pit bull-type dogs to animal fighting businesses, including a female “champion” (a female dog who won about three fights) for approximately $20,000. Other dog sales were negotiated for prices ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, with shipping to the continental United States via cargo plane for $200, plus veterinary and kennel fees,” the document states.

Casillas Montero also encouraged potential buyers to fly to Puerto Rico to pick up the dogs he has in his possession.

During an intervention carried out yesterday, Thursday, federal authorities found four pitbull-type dogs chained to stakes in the ground near overturned barrels on a property associated with Casillas Montero in Humacao.

If convicted, Casillas Montero faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.