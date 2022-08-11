Business raided in Santiago has “a good time” closed, according to the owner’s lawyer

This Wednesday, agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) carried out a raid on an establishment in Santiago, whose owner is among those involved in the Falcón Case, Alberto de Jesús Polanco.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Mayobanex Peña, was surprised by this action by the authorities, assuring that his client is an “honest” person with an “unquestionable” track record, adding that the establishment in question had been closed for some time.

“That business has a good time closed and what we want to know is (what is happening), because we are surprised by this situation,” he said.

He also stated that he still does not know the reason behind the trespassingindicating that he was waiting for the Public Ministry, through one of its representatives, to notify him.

“What they have told us is that it is an investigation process, the magistrate is inside, we are waiting for it to come out to see what it is about”, he expressed.

However, according to local reports, it is not the first time that the business has been raided by the DNCD and the Public Ministry.

It was closed?

Although Peña asserted that the aforementioned business, called Inversiones Prieto de Jesús SRL, had a “good time closed”, People who claimed to be employees of the establishment showed up at the scene.

One of these people, who did not want to be identified, said that the authorities entered the company “without any type of authorization” and without the presence of the owners of the company.

What is the owner accused of?

The owner of the aforementioned business is Alberto de Jesús Polanco, alias “El Prieto”, who appears in the Falcón Case file.

In this document, the prosecutors detailed that “El Prieto” was one of those in charge of managing part of the businesses of the leaders of the alleged criminal networkErick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco and Juan José de la Cruz Morales.

Falcon

It is an investigation by the Public Ministry in which 21 citizens are accused of engaging in drug trafficking and money laundering operations.

According to the authorities, already in 2012 this alleged network trafficked with at least 2,500 kilos of cocaine a week and came to accumulate investments from money laundering for at least 10,000 million pesos.

With money from drug trafficking, the organization acquired entertainment businesses, gas stations, betting banks, real estate remodeling, vehicle sales and purchase agencies, to justify the fortunes accumulated by its members, according to the Public Ministry.

The accused

In addition to those previously mentioned, the prosecutors also accused María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez, Juan Maldonado Castro, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia, Julio César Jiménez Talavera, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales, Raul Antonio Castro Mota.

Likewise, they mention Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Angélica María Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras, Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Carlos Durán Rogríguez , Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez and Felipe Espino Germán.