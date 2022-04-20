Business & Trends

Globant, a digital native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technological solutions, announced this Wednesday the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire GeneXus, the renowned Uruguayan company that developed a leading low-code platform of the same name and is being used in various industries in various countries of the world.

With this operation, Globant becomes “one of the first leaders in the industry to invest in a low-code platform as a tool to provide a faster and high-quality digital transformation,” reported the company of Argentine origin that is considered one of the main unicorns of that country.

According to the firm, “the acquisition of GeneXus will strengthen the offer of Globant X, a division dedicated to converting the company’s most disruptive technology into scalable platforms.”

With more than 30 years in the market and being used by more than 1,700 companies in Latin America and Asia, GeneXus offers a world-renowned low-code platform (software for creating software) that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) functionalities. to create, develop and maintain comprehensive solutions ready to run on all types of devices.

Founded in Uruguay in 1988, with more than 150 professionals, GeneXus has developed an important client portfolio that includes large renowned corporations such as Mitsubishi Electric, Itaú, Honda, Pan American Energy and TV Azteca, among others, in key industries such as Financial Services , Retail and Manufacturing.

During the pandemic, GeneXus was the Uruguayan company responsible for developing the CoronavirusUy application and also the web system for the covid-19 vaccination schedule.

Following the acquisition, Nicolás Jodal, CEO and co-Founder of GeneXus, and his team will join Globant with the aim of continuing to expand one of the leading Uruguayan technology companies globally.

“We are very happy to add GeneXus to our platform portfolio. Low-code platforms drive the reinvention of companies and industries, as they allow organizations to create new applications and solutions faster. This is absolutely critical in this era where technology evolves to meet the expectations of end users. We are proud that Jodal joins our team, to continue expanding GeneXus worldwide thanks to his leadership and our deep experience in AI and presence in 18 countries”, said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant according to a statement released by the company.

For his part, the Uruguayan engineer said he was “proud” of the Globant partnership, which will enable GeneXus to enter “a new era and definitively become the most innovative low-code platform in the world.”

The president of GeneXus, Breogán Gonda, pointed out that with the agreement, “Globant is the ideal strategic partner to extend automatic software development and continue to simplify the creation and maintenance of software for clients around the world.”

Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Globant

Globant is a digital native company that provides large-scale innovation, design and engineering services to organizations with the aim of developing greater technological potential. It has more than 23,500 employees and is present in 18 countries, working with companies such as Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.