Business Wire Press Release: Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Forescout Technologies, a leader in automated cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Rik Ferguson as Vice President of Security Intelligence.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, including 15 years as Vice President of Threat Research at Trend Micro, Rik is a staunch supporter of the cybersecurity world. Rik is a researcher, storyteller, and futurist who helps governments, law enforcement, businesses, and individuals understand the complexities of technology and its intersection with cybercrime. Rik has taken deep dives into the cybercriminal underground and has helped the world at large understand today’s threats and explored how those threats will change over time.

Rik is Founder and Special Advisor to Europol’s European Cyber ​​Crime Center (EC3), a multi-award winning security professional recognized for his contribution to IT, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, world-renowned start-up board advisor and speaking member.

“I am very excited to join Forescout at this point in its growth and journey,” said Rik Ferguson, Vice President of Security Intelligence. “Forescout is the first company that is taking an established platform of true visibility and building a cybersecurity solution on top of that, rather than building a security product and trying to tailor visibility. They have built a strong reputation for providing threat intelligence and data-driven insights to their customers and the broader security community, and I look forward to adding my experience to this impressive team as we forge a bigger, bolder path to understand and anticipate the future of threat and risk.”

“We are incredibly proud to have Rik join our team and work alongside our award-winning research and threat analysis team at Vedere Labs,” said Ian Curry, Chief Marketing Officer at Forescout. “Forescout is on a pivotal journey to build on its heritage, platform technology and grow its best-in-class research, threat awareness and intelligence. Rik furthers our deep knowledge and understanding of cybercriminals.” around the world and, with the added insight of risk assessment and threat detection from our recent acquisition of Cysiv, we stand out as global experts in the cyber threat landscape helping organizations proactively defend their organizations” .

In addition to his professional work, Rik is also a co-founder of the Respect in Security initiative founded to support victims of harassment both online and in the workplace.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides cybersecurity automation across the digital landscape while maintaining constant alignment of customers’ security platforms with their digital realities for all types of assets: IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT. The Forescout Continuum platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation, and a solid foundation for a “zero trust” approach. For over 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout for automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout equips clients with data-driven intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly eliminate cyber threats without disruption to business-critical assets. www.forescout.com

