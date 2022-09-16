Business Wire Press Release: ISACA

As businesses around the world race to digitally transform, ISACA’s 2022 State of Digital Trust survey report shows significant gaps between what businesses are doing now and what they should be doing to set the standard. leadership and gain customer trust in the digital ecosystem of the future.

The report includes contributions from 2,755 international business and information technology professionals. ISACA defines digital trust as the assurance of the integrity of relationships, interactions, and transactions between providers and consumers within an associated digital ecosystem.

Although 98% of respondents say that digital trust is important, only 12% of their organizations have worker positions dedicated to it.

Looking to the future, 82% say that digital trust will be even more important in five years; even so, only 29% offer staff training on this matter.

“Digital trust is the foundation of business relationships, and it is vital to strategic digital transformation,” said David Samuelson, CEO, ISACA. “Innovation, market leadership and financial performance depend heavily on the trust that must be earned every day.”

Organizations with poor digital trust experience reputation decline (62%), more privacy breaches (60%), more cybersecurity incidents (59%), customer churn (56%), less reliable data to take decisions (53%), a negative impact on profits (43%) and slower innovation (36%).

obstacles

The most significant obstacles to digital trust are lack of skills and training (53%), alignment with company objectives (44%), participation in leadership (42%), budget (41%) and of technological resources (40%).

“Digital trust is a currency that must be backed by a robust validation process,” said Matt Chiodi, director of trust, Cerby, and a member of the ISACA Digital Trust Council. “Trust must be earned, which means that the ultimate goal of everything an organization does must be to answer the question ‘What can we do today to earn our customers’ trust?’ and make responses a priority will win in the future: in market share, profitability, and engagement with employees and customers.”

Benefits

Some of the key benefits of having high levels of digital trust include:

— a positive reputation (66%);

— fewer privacy breaches (58%);

— fewer cybersecurity incidents (57%);

— stronger customer loyalty (55%);

— faster innovation (44%);

— higher profit (25%).

Growth opportunities

Respondents said that the three most important components of digital trust are security, data integrity and privacy, but only half agree that there is sufficient collaboration between professionals in these and other fields of digital trust .

Eighty-two percent say digital trust will become much more important in their organization and 28% say their organization is likely to have a role as a senior digital trust worker in five years.

Visit www.isaca.org/digital-trust or www.isaca.org/state-of-digital-trust to view the State of Digital Trust report and resources.

Access a member-only sneak peek webinar on the new Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework at 12pm ET on September 22, 2022.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community that helps individuals and organizations on the path to digital confidence. For more than 50 years, ISACA has provided individuals and businesses with the knowledge, credentials, education, training, and community to advance their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA has more than 165,000 members in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its One In Tech Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career paths for low-income and underrepresented populations.

