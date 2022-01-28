New aids for the businesses made available by the Ministry of Economic Development: it is non-repayable contributions And subsidized loans. What to do to get for these incentives? In total, 750 million euros are made available to finance the interventions of the “Green new deal” Italian.

The aim is to support research, development and innovation projects for the ecological transition and circular. The incentives they can be requested by companies of any size, but i projects that are presented must comply with certain requirementswhich also concern the timing of implementation of the program.

Based on the type of project that is presented and the amount of funding or contribution requested, the method of presentation of the request. So let’s see what type of project must be presented to have the incentives and what characteristics they must have.

Businesses, non-repayable funds and subsidized loans: what to do to get them

Which companies can apply for green incentives

The press release of the Mise of January 26 announces that the provision that makes the decree of December 1, 2021 operational has been signed (together with the MEF).

The decree Research, development and innovation projects for the ecological and circular transition in the areas of the Italian Green New Deal establishes terms, conditions and procedures for granting grants to support programs and initiatives that are recipients of the Fund for sustainable growth admitted to the subsidized loans of the FRI.

The concessions are aimed at companies of any size that present projects individually or jointly, and carry out activities:

industrial;

agro-industrial;

craftswomen;

of services to industry;

research centers.



New Aid Mise to Businesses: Project Requirements

In general, i projects presented by industrial research and experimental development companies aimed at the creation of new products, processes, services or their significant improvement, must have particular regard to aims from:

decarbonisation of the economy;

circular economy;

reducing the use of plastic and replacing plastic with alternative materials;

urban regeneration;

sustainable tourism;

adaptation and mitigation of local risks deriving from climate change.

Then there are gods requirements which concern costs and times. As regards the eligible expensesthe project must include costs included between 3 million and 40 million euros. There timing within which realizing your project goes from 12 to 36 months: the work start count starts after the submission of the application to the Mise.







Finally, the projects must be carried out within one or more local units located in the national territory.

Lost fund and subsidized loans for Green new deal projects: how does it work?

There are two incentives: non-repayable contributions and subsidized loans. In particular:

the non-repayable contributions for a maximum percentage of eligible project expenses and costs: equal to 15% as a contribution to expenditure, in support of industrial research and experimental development activities and for the acquisition of consultancy services relating to industrialization activities; equal to 10% as a contribution to the plant, for the acquisition of the fixed assets subject to industrialization activities;

for a maximum percentage of eligible project expenses and costs: the subsidized loans of the FRI, accompanied by bank loans and in the presence of suitable credit attestation, within the limits of the percentages provided for by the fund’s operating rules.

How to apply for incentives

The companies access the concessions according to two distinct ones procedures:

door for programs worth between 3 million and 10 million euros, with a maximum of three participating companies;

for programs worth more than 10 million and up to 40 million euros, with a maximum of five participating companies.

For operational details on deadlines and forms it will be necessary to wait for a subsequent ministerial provision.