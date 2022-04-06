Businesses that made Ángela Aguilar a millionaire at the age of 18

Ángela Aguilar is a millionaire at 18 years of age. Why?

At 18 years of age, the famous singer Ángela Aguilar already has a fairly large sum of money to be true and although she comes from a very famous family, she has also had great achievements.

Well, in addition to her musical career that is on the rise with the release of her album ‘Mexicana Enamorada’, as well as the tour of the same name, Ángela also has other businesses that have led her to accumulate a significant sum of money.

It should be noted that Ángela Aguilar is only 18 years old, however, the Celebrity Net Worth portal estimates that she already accumulates a fortune of 2.5 million dollars.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar reveals the best kept secret of her diet

And although she is heiress to the Aguilar dynastyat his young age he has worked quite hard to achieve the success he has today.

As you may remember, she began her musical career when she was 8 years old and since then, she has participated in jaripeos and concerts with her father and her brother, Leonardo, which has surely given her significant income.

Then, in 2020, he released his album ‘Que No Se Apague La Música’ and the EP in tribute to Selena, ‘Baila Esta Cumbia’, to launch his most recent production, ‘Mexicana Enamorada’, in 2021.

Ángela Aguilar is a millionaire at 18 years of age. Why?



However, in addition to music, he also generates income as an influencer on various social networks.

And it is that in his Instagram account he accumulates more than 8 million followers, while in TikTok he has 8.5 million.

It is relevant to point out that on his official YouTube channel he has more than 3 million subscribers and also shares his vlog where he shows a bit of his life, such as a tour of his room.

According to some media, YouTube would be paying him between 2 and 20 thousand dollars for every million views he reaches.

But that’s not all, as if that weren’t enough, Ángela Aguilar has her official store where you can buy her products, including CDs, clothes, hats and even her own doll.

Without a doubt, the “Princess of the Mexican Regional” has everything to continue growing and succeeding in her career, because now she only needs to enter the world of acting.