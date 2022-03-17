Businessman and former candidate Willie Wilson will give away gasoline in Chicago this Thursday in Chicago | Univision Chicago WGBO

Willie Wilson, former candidate and businessman, announced that will give gasoline with an amount of $200,000 this Thursday to the residents of Chicago.
The measure was launched amid rising fuel prices nationwide, in order to make less of an impact on the pockets of Chicagoans, he reported.
There are 10 stations that will participate in the promotionwhere they will be served installments of $50 per car until $200,000 is reached.
Furthermore, it was reported participating gas stations will lower their prices per gallon to continue supporting motorists.
To receive the 50 dollars of fuel You just have to go this Thursday March 17 to one of the stations listed below, starting at 7 am.
“This Thursday, we’re donating $200,000 worth of gasoline to ease some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing from the highest gas prices in 14 years,” he posted on social media.
Where can you get free gasoline?
The gasoline promised by businessman and former candidate Willie Wilson will be distributed starting at 7 am at the following stations:
Amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615
citgo
9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60617
marathon
1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
citgo
1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60651
Gulf
9901 S Halsted St., Chicago IL 60628
Mobile
2800 S Kedzie Ave., Chicago. IL 60623
I love co
7201 N Clark St., Chicago. IL 60626
BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60641
marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612
falcon
43 North Homan, Chicago, IL 60624