Businessman pleads guilty in federal court for bribing the former mayor of Cataño

Businessman Joseph Bou Santiago pleaded guilty, this Tuesday, in the Federal Court, in Hato Rey, for conspiring to bribe the former mayor of Cataño Felix “el Cano” Delgado in exchange for contracts in the municipality.

The court hearing was held before federal magistrate Bruce McGiverin, who explained that the bribe consisted of a Rolex watch, purchased by Bou Santiago for $33,000 and given to the former mayor at a meeting in his home.

Approached about his crime, the 50-year-old man pronounced himself “guilty”, with a hoarse and low voice, almost whispering.

According to the criminal complaint, in April 2019, the businessman met at the former mayor’s house, where he gave him the bribe in exchange for awarding contracts to his company for construction, maintenance of green areas and purchase and rental of vehicles.as the opportunity arose.

In June 2019, just two months later, Bou Maintenance Service Corp. received a $190,000 construction services contract from the municipality. The municipality hired the company to rebuild and seal the roof of the “La Esperanza” Park building, which had been affected by Hurricane María two years earlier.

The businessman, who has accumulated more than $40 million in contracts through Bou Maintenance Services Corp., faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. The prosecution, represented by prosecutor Seth Erbe, anticipated that he will recommend two years in prison after reaching a plea agreement and that he pay a $250,000 fine.

With the Municipality of Cataño alone, contracts with this company have amounted to $3.5 million since 2017.

The contract file that, according to the criminal complaint, was part of the conspiracy, indicates that there were only two other bidders who submitted quotes. One of the bidders was LBA Truck and General Contractor, which belongs to an associate of Bou Delgado in another company, Lorenzo Bonilla Agosto, according to documents in the possession of El Nuevo Día.

The Investigation Unit of El Nuevo Día had published, last year, that Bou Santiago and Bonilla Agosto presented quotes on six occasions to compete for the same benefits. On another occasion, LBA Trucks competed for the same project with BL General Contractor, a company chaired by Julie Colón Ríos, wife of Bou Santiago.

At the end of the court hearing, Bou Santiago avoided the press that was waiting for him with cameras, and left by car on the other side. His lawyer, Ernesto Hernández Milan, denied, upon leaving, that his client is cooperating or offering information, as part of the plea agreement..

When asked if there could be other defendants as part of this scheme, Hernández Milan replied that “the prosecution knows that. From our side, he is not cooperating, so we don’t know that.”.

Minutes before, prosecutor Erbe had detailed that to prove his case, the prosecution had the testimony of a witness, bank records, receipts for the purchase of the watch, the physical watch and municipal contracts. Because it was an agreement between the parties, only a “limited amount of discovery” was shared with the defense.

McGiverin is set on $100,000 unsecured bail and is required to surrender his passport and gun license prior to sentencing.

In July 2021, this outlet published that Bou Santiago has had a long history as a government contractor through his landscape gardening company Bou Maintenance, but in April 2017 he jumped into legislative consulting when he signed a contract with the former president of the Commission Consumer Affairs, Banking and Insurance of the House of Representatives, Yashira Lebron Rodriguez.

That legislative contract was obtained through the consulting company LBA Consulting Servicesof which he was secretary, according to a corporate resolution registered by the entity in the Department of State. LBA Consulting Services was registered with the Department of State by Lorenzo Bonilla Augustwho, in turn, is president of LBA Truck & General Contractor, as established by the registry of corporations.

Both companies -Bou Maintenance and LBA Truck- tendered to obtain the contract for the rental of a luxurious bus to the Municipality of Catano. The Investigation Unit found that they also did so in at least six other tenders.

When two or more businesses agree with each other to agree on prices in an auction or government listing, it is known as collusion. If coordination can be proven, it constitutes a crime.

At that time, The new day he contacted Bonilla Agosto at the cell phone number he registered with the State Department under LBA Consulting Services, but it was Bou Santiago who answered. That same cell phone number is the one that Bou Maintenance recorded in the registry of corporations in Puerto Rico. While the phone number registered for LBA Truck is out of service.

Bou Santiago told The new day I had the impression that there were more than two bidders in the auction of the Municipality of Cataño for the rental of the mayor’s official vehicle. He pointed out that he did not see Bonilla Agosto at the tender, but said that he “was able to send an employee.”

The contractor admitted that he knows Bonilla Agosto, but denied that he had any business relations with him. Bou Santiago said that he did not know why, then, Bonilla Agosto appeared in the registry of corporations as an authorized person and resident agent of LBA Consulting. By chance, LBA stands for Lorenzo Bonilla Agosto.

“It does not have to do one thing with the other. That is a public auction what we, what I participated in”, said Bou Santiago when asked if he competed in that auction against the person he was associated with at LBA Consulting.

The luxurious Cadillac Escalade bus was used by Delgado, who pleaded guilty on November 30, 2021 to conspiring to receive bribes and kickbacks (kickbackin English).