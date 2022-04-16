Businessmen from Venezuela ask Biden to promote negotiations with Maduro | news today

US President Joe Biden has been criticized for reaching out to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, amid the Ukrainian crisis. The image corresponds to a meeting in 2015./ Reuters Photo: Handout.

Members of civil society, academics and businessmen from Venezuela sent a letter to the US President Joe Bidenand several US congressmen and officials, to “continue promoting substantive and productive negotiations to resolve the crisis in Venezuela”.

In the letter, published on Twitter by one of the signatories of the document, the president of the Venezuelan pollster Datlisis, Luis Vicente León, also calls on the opposition political parties and the Unitary Opposition Platform, to resume “without delay” the negotiation processes.

“We ask the US Government to negotiate positions in the best interest of the Venezuelan people and that it overcomes the internal political pressures in the US, which, until now, unfortunately, have hindered the progress of the negotiations, ”says the document.

A group of Venezuelans wrote a letter to the president @POTUS and to the US government. Our main objective is to help put an end to the crisis in Venezuela to build a country with full rule of law, economic freedoms and respect for human rights. pic.twitter.com/MviBiN7SrS – Luis Oliveros (@luisoliveros13) April 14, 2022

Among the signatories – all critics of the management of Nicholas Maduro— there are activists like Feliciano Reyna, director of the NGO Acción Solidaria; Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of the Federation of Health Workers (Fetrasalud); the economists Luis Oliveros and Víctor Álvarez; former opposition deputy José Guerra and journalists such as Andrés Rojas and Blanca Vera Azaf, among others.

“While economic sanctions are not at the root of the humanitarian emergency in Venezuela, they have severely exacerbated conditions for the average Venezuelan. The vast majority of the people live in poverty, with food insecurity and exposed to severe health deficiencies,” the letter reads. “75% of Venezuelans strongly reject sectoral sanctions, and only 10% want them to remain. It is clear that this type of sanctions have not benefited the Venezuelan people,” they added.

In addition, the signatories asked the US to reach agreements that allow the return of Western oil companies and other private companies to “rejuvenate the Venezuelan oil sector.” The group insisted that the oil agreements could generate jobs, promote local production and help mitigate the humanitarian crisis, providing medicines, food and fuel, “as well as other goods and services necessary to guarantee the rights to health, education, nutrition and quality of life of the population.

This letter is published a month after Maduro received a delegation from Bidenwho banned imports to the US of oil and derivatives from Russia amid sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

After the meeting, the release on Tuesday, March 8, of two Americans detained in Venezuela was known: Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto Fernandez. Cárdenas is one of six former executives of the US subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA) arrested in 2017 and accused of corruption. While Fernández is a Cuban-American arrested in early 2021 in the state of Táchira, accused of “terrorism”.

Days later, on March 14, the White House denied that the US was discussing importing oil from Venezuela, dismissing speculation that Washington might seek help from Caracas to ease supply shortages.

In the letter, the group insisted that “with the return of Western companies, Venezuelan oil production may increase significantly in a few months, and even more so next year. Venezuelan oil, which until now has been sold exclusively to China at significant discounts, must be available in the US and world markets to counteract the effect of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

